Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Not listed on IR
Gaunce (foot) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Gaunce hasn't dressed for the Canucks since Feb. 6 against the Panthers, but he's yet to rule out a return to the ice before the season closes out. Perhaps his removal from injured reserve suggests the winger is nearing that return, but the team should release more info on his status once he's ready to go.
More News
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Still hoping to return•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Expected to skate soon•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Out 2-4 weeks with foot ailment•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Suffers apparent foot injury, out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...