Gaunce (foot) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Gaunce hasn't dressed for the Canucks since Feb. 6 against the Panthers, but he's yet to rule out a return to the ice before the season closes out. Perhaps his removal from injured reserve suggests the winger is nearing that return, but the team should release more info on his status once he's ready to go.

