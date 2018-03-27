Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Not playing Tuesday
Gaunce (foot) won't suit up against the Ducks on Tuesday.
Canucks coach Travis Green has left the door open for Gaunce to potentially return by the end of the season, but time is running out. Only five games will remain on the regular-season docket after Tuesday's date with the Ducks, and we already know this team won't be in the playoffs. Of course, we'd be surprised if Gaunce has been on any fantasy rosters in the first place. Despite the Canucks reaching for him with a first-round (26th overall) pick in the 2012 draft, Gaunce has only added 11 points through 111 career contests.
