Gaunce (shoulder), as expected, was reassigned to AHL Utica for a conditioning assignment Thursday.

Gaunce's original timeline had him returning Nov. 1 against the Devils, a return date that appears to be a possibly as he goes out on assignment. The Comets play back-to-back games versus the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday and Sunday, so if the center responds well, he could get called back in time to face New Jersey.

