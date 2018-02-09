Per coach Travis Green, Gaunce will be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks due to a foot injury.

Gaunce's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as the 23-year-old forward has only notched four goals and five points in 34 contests this season. The 2012 first-round pick will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.