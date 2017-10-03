Play

The Canucks placed Gaunce (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Gaunce isn't expected to return to Vancouver's lineup until Nov. 1 against New Jersey, so this move was expected. The 23-year-old forward, who notched five assists in 57 games with the Canucks last season, will likely assume a bottom-six role once he's fit to play.

