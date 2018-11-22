Gaunce was sent back to AHL Utica by the Canucks on Thursday.

Gaunce only appeared in three games for Vancouver, but made the most of his time there. He tallied two assists and a game-winning goal, but it wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. His most recent game was November 17 against Montreal, where his ice time was a meager 4:58. Prior to that, he hadn't played since November 2 versus Colorado. He's spent most of his time in the press box, but now he'll go to Utica to get some meaningful playing time.