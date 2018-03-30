Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Records one shot
Gaunce put one shot on net against the Oilers on Thursday.
Gaunce -- who was returning from a 24-game absence -- logged just 9:02 of ice time. The Canucks will likely ease the winger back into action, but he should resume playing more minutes and be closer to his 13:29 season average moving forward. In his 35 contests this year, the center record four goals (a career high) and one helper -- not exactly the stat line of a prolific scorer.
