Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Return appears imminent
Gaunce (shoulder) is getting closer to his return, per Canucks coach Travis Green, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The Ontario native has yet to make his season debut and remains on injured reserve for the time being. Gaunce has a lofty profile as Vancouver's first-round (26th overall) draft pick, though he's off to a slow start to his NHL career between this injury and posting a mere six points through 77 games with the Canucks to date.
