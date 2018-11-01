Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Scores game winner
Gaunce scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Wednesday's win over the Blackhawks.
This was Gaunce's first game of the season, after being cut in training camp. He certainly made the most of his opportunity, picking off a pass from Jonathan Toews and ripping it past a surprised Corey Crawford. Gaunce loves playing Chicago, as half of his six career goals have been scored against them. If he can play the same way against other teams, there's a chance he can get back to being a regular with the big club.
