Gaunce lit the lamp four times and pitched in two assists in 37 games during 2017-18, firing 55 shots on goal.

Injuries limited Gaunce severely in 2017-18 which is unfortunate for his development, but he was still able to set a new career high in points with his six tallies. For the second straight season Gaunce spent the clear majority of his time out of AHL Utica and with the big club, and he seemingly emerged as a defensive forward this year -- he started 85 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, and had an even rating despite Vancouver ranking near the bottom of the NHL standings. Gaunce is set to return north of the border for the 2018-19 season, and a role on the bottom six forward group seems most probable.