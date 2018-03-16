Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Still hoping to return
Gaunce (foot) "may play in the last few games of the season," according to coach Travis Green.
Gaunce -- who has been sidelined since Feb. 6 -- likely is looking at playing in April, if he manages to work his way back. The center has been limited to a mere 34 outings this season due to injury, but still managed to set a career high in goals (four) and tie his best points total (five). The 23-year-old has put up solid offensive numbers in the OHL and AHL; however, he has yet to find his scoring touch in the NHL.
More News
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Expected to skate soon•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Out 2-4 weeks with foot ailment•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Suffers apparent foot injury, out Thursday•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Struggling to find points•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...