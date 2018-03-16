Gaunce (foot) "may play in the last few games of the season," according to coach Travis Green.

Gaunce -- who has been sidelined since Feb. 6 -- likely is looking at playing in April, if he manages to work his way back. The center has been limited to a mere 34 outings this season due to injury, but still managed to set a career high in goals (four) and tie his best points total (five). The 23-year-old has put up solid offensive numbers in the OHL and AHL; however, he has yet to find his scoring touch in the NHL.