Gaunce put two shots on net during a 6-1 defeat to Calgary.

Gaunce has been finding consistant playing time in the bottom six averaging 14:24 of ice time per game while appearing in 18 of Vancouver's last 20 contests, but hasn't been able to turn his opportunities into points as he only has one assist on the season. Still, the 23-year-old has good speed which he uses to his advantage in the offensive zone, but it would be surprising to see much of a change from his current point production as he only recorded five assists in 57 games in 2016-17.