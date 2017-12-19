Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Struggling to find points
Gaunce put two shots on net during a 6-1 defeat to Calgary.
Gaunce has been finding consistant playing time in the bottom six averaging 14:24 of ice time per game while appearing in 18 of Vancouver's last 20 contests, but hasn't been able to turn his opportunities into points as he only has one assist on the season. Still, the 23-year-old has good speed which he uses to his advantage in the offensive zone, but it would be surprising to see much of a change from his current point production as he only recorded five assists in 57 games in 2016-17.
More News
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Officially sent down•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: To require conditioning stint•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Return appears imminent•
-
Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...