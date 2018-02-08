Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Suffers apparent foot injury, out Thursday
Gaunce left practice ice in a walking boot Thursday, as he sustained an apparent foot injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Consequently, the forward won't be available in the evening's road contest against the Lightning.
It's discouraging that Gaunce was ruled out so quickly for the upcoming game, but the silver lining of the Canucks sitting near the basement of the Western Conference standings is that they can probably afford to be extra cautious with the walking wounded. Look for either Reid Boucher or the freshly recalled Darren Archibald to sub in for Gaunce.
