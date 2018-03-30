Gaunce (foot) will play in Thursday's contest against Edmonton, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Gaunce hasn't played for the Canucks since Feb. 6 against the Panthers, missing the last 24 games. On the season, the 24-year-old has just four goals and five points in 34 games played. His return shouldn't have much fantasy impact.

