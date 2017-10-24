Gaunce (shoulder) will play for AHL Utica before making his season debut with the Canucks, per head coach Travis Green.

This essentially will be a conditioning stint for Gaunce, whose shoulder ailment has prevented him from playing so far this season. He's a heavy-hitting center who should serve in a bottom-six role upon his return to the parent club.

