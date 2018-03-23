Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Day-to-day, likely out through weekend
Coach Travis Green indicated Friday that Leipsic (upper body) remains day-to-day and hopes he can return for Tuesday's game against the Ducks.
Although Green didn't specifically state that Leipsic will miss Sunday's matchup, his Tuesday target date for Leipsic heavily infers that notion. Without him in the fold, Reid Boucher seems the likely candidate to draw into the lineup for the Canucks, while Jussi Jokinen could be the top candidate to replace him on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Suffers apparent injury•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Strikes for three points in win•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Scores two points in Canucks debut•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Dealt to Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Set to sit as healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...