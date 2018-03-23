Coach Travis Green indicated Friday that Leipsic (upper body) remains day-to-day and hopes he can return for Tuesday's game against the Ducks.

Although Green didn't specifically state that Leipsic will miss Sunday's matchup, his Tuesday target date for Leipsic heavily infers that notion. Without him in the fold, Reid Boucher seems the likely candidate to draw into the lineup for the Canucks, while Jussi Jokinen could be the top candidate to replace him on the second power-play unit.