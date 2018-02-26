The Golden Knights traded Leipsic to the Canucks in exchange for defenseman Philip Holm on Monday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Leipsic is in the midst of his first full season at hockey's highest level. He added two goals and 11 assists over 44 games with Vegas, albeit in a bottom-six capacity and averaging less than a minute of power-play ice time. The 23-year-old has one year remaining on a two-year contract valued at $650,000 annually, so there's not a ton invested in him in case he doesn't pan out for the Canucks.