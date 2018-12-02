Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Hits waivers
The Canucks waived Leipsic on Sunday, Satiar Shah of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Leipsic has worked in the bottom six with power-play responsibilities, and he had five points and a minus-10 rating in 17 games with the big club. Jay Beagle is closing in on a return, so Leipsic's spot in the lineup was expendable. If he clears waivers, Leipsic will head to AHL Utica.
