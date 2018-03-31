Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: In no shape to return
Leipsic (upper body) won't play Saturday afternoon against the Blue Jackets, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The good news for the Canucks is that Jake Virtanen (illness) will return. However, it's not as sunny in Leipsic Land, as the talented scoring winger will miss his fifth straight contest. The former Golden Knight has collected two goals and five assists in just 11 games following his trade from Vegas, but it's probably safe to drop him if you need roster space for the fantasy playoffs; after all, the Canucks only have three games left.
