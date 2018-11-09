Leipsic notched an assist in Thursday's showdown in Boston.

It was only Leipsic's third point on the year, and his first in three weeks. He hasn't been a regular in the lineup though, playing in just eight of Vancouver's 17 games. He's shown flashes of skill in those games, but hasn't quite put all the pieces together. Until he does that, he can't be trusted as a reliable producer.

