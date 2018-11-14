Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Posts pair of points
Leipsic picked up a goal and assist in Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.
This is Leipsic's first multi-point game since last March, in a game also against the Islanders oddly enough. He was moved up to Bo Horvat's line, and could see an uptick in production as a result. However, he had just three points on the year prior to Tuesday, so his offensive abilities are limited.
