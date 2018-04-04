Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Scoreless in return
Leipsic threw two shots on goal and failed to register a point in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.
Tuesday marked the first time Leipsic played in five contests as he dealt with an upper-body injury. Leipsic actually began 2017-18 with the Golden Knights, making a limited impact over 44 games when he scored just twice and had 11 assists. Since joining the Canucks, though, Leipsic's shown improvement as he's been given an enhanced role, putting up seven points in 12 tilts.
