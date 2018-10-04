Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Scores game-winning goal
Leipsic scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Leipsic tallied Vancouver's third goal of the game, putting them up 3-0 with the snipe. The Flames would only manage two goals Wednesday, giving Leipsic GWG honors as a result. The 24-year-old figures to get a fair shot to earn ice-time in Vancouver, considering the team is in the midst of a rebuild.
More News
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Scoreless in return•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Will return Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Needs clearance to play Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: In no shape to return•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Won't play Thursday•
-
Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Unable to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...