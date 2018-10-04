Leipsic scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Leipsic tallied Vancouver's third goal of the game, putting them up 3-0 with the snipe. The Flames would only manage two goals Wednesday, giving Leipsic GWG honors as a result. The 24-year-old figures to get a fair shot to earn ice-time in Vancouver, considering the team is in the midst of a rebuild.