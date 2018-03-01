Leipsic posted two assists Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers, his first game since being traded to Vancouver.

Was it a sign of comfort in his new home? Leipsic scored more than a sixth of his contribution for the entire year in Vegas in just one night with Vancouver, suggesting this move could pay off nicely for the Canucks. However, it's far too early to say one game has made Leipsic worth owning when he wasn't prior to Wednesday.