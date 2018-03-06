Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Strikes for three points in win
Leipsic scored a pair of goals and chipped in an assist Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Leipsic either really likes playing in Vancouver or really likes playing against teams from the Big Apple. In three games in an Orca sweater, Leipsic has scored five points after scoring 13 points in 44 games in Vegas, and all five points have come against either the Rangers or the Islanders. He'll have to diversify that quickly, as he won't see either team again until next season. But he's giving off the impression of being a great fit in British Columbia and is worth a look in daily leagues as he continues to try to prove this surge is for real.
