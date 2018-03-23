Per coach Travis Green, Leipsic didn't play the final 11:15 of Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks due to an apparent upper-body injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

The severity of Leipsic's malady has yet to be determined, but he'll have to overcome whatever he's dealing with quickly in order to avoid missing any game action, as the Canucks are right back at it Friday night against the Blues. Vancouver should release an update on the 23-year-old winger's status after morning skate.