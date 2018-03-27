Leipsic (upper body) will not be on the ice against the Ducks on Tuesday.

The burgeoning winger's injury overshadows the fact that Leipsic had been firmly entrenched in a top-six role following his trade from the Golden Knights on Feb. 26, while sprinkling the scoresheet to the tune of seven points (two goals, five assists) through 11 games. He'll presumably be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Oilers.