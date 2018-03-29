Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Won't play Thurday
Leipsic (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Leipsic continues to work his way back from an upper-body issue that will cost him his fourth straight game Thursday. The 23-year-old winger had carved out a consistent role in the top six prior to the injury, so look for him to retake that spot when he's ready to return. His next opportunity to do so arrives Saturday against the Blue Jackets, but there's no indication at this point he's expected to do so.
