Boeser tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Boeser picked up an assist on Quinn Hughes' opening tally in the first period. He'd then add a power-play goal in the second before setting up Hughes again in the third. The 26-year-old Boeser has points in his last three games, with three goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games this season, four shy of his career high set in 2018-19.