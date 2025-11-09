Boeser scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Boeser's last two goals have been game-winners. He has four points, including three tallies, over four contests in November. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 outings this season. Boeser is firmly in the Canucks' top six and should continue to be a strong source of offense, as long as the team around him doesn't go cold.