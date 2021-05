Boeser registered two assists and two shots in a 6-2 loss to Calgary in Wednesday's season finale.

Boeser put together his third consecutive two-point game, setting up a power-play goal by Bo Horvat and an even-strength strike by J.T. Miller. The 24-year-old Boeser, who hit the scoresheet in each of his last five outings, led the Canucks in points (49) and goals (23) in 2020-21. He also logged a career-best 16.3 shooting percentage.