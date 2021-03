Boeser registered two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Boeser had a hand in both goals for the Canucks on Tuesday. His goal drought stretched to six games, but he's collected four helpers in that span to salvage some value. The 24-year-old winger has 12 goals, 13 helpers, 64 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances. He's shooting 18.8 percent so far, the best rate of his career, but one likely due for further regression.