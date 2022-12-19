Boeser (illness) is available to play Monday against St. Louis, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Boeser, who has missed the past two games, was on the ice for the team's optional morning skate. He has registered four goals and 16 points in 22 appearances this season. Boeser will probably replace Lane Pederson in the lineup Monday.
