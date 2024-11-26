Boeser (upper body), as expected, will be in the lineup versus Boston on Tuesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser returns following a seven-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old winger was off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign with six goals and five helpers in 12 outings, including four power-play points. Boeser is slated to fill a third-line role Tuesday but could move back into the top six once he gets his legs back under him.