Boeser produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Boeser helped out on Nils Hoglander's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Boeser saw his three-game point streak end in Monday's shutout loss to the Jets, but he wasn't kept quiet for long. The star winger has 11 points in 13 appearances in March. He's contributed 16 goals, 17 assists, 86 shots and 12 PIM through 37 contests overall.