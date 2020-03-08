Boeser (ribs) practiced in a regular sweater during Sunday's morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Boeser told reporters that he just got full clearance to resume activities and could return to the lineup soon. This is outstanding news for the youngster and the Canucks, as he's set to miss his 12th straight game Sunday working back from his rib injury. The 23-year-old was initially diagnosed with a two-month recovery period Feb. 18, so he's certainly ahead of schedule. Boeser will be a huge boost for his team and fantasy owners should he return before the regular season concludes, as he's racked up 16 goals and 45 points through 56 games this season. Expect Boeser to return to the lineup once he's officially activated off injured reserve.