Canucks' Brock Boeser: Back to skating
Boeser (ribs) practiced in a regular sweater during Sunday's morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Boeser told reporters that he just got full clearance to resume activities and could return to the lineup soon. This is outstanding news for the youngster and the Canucks, as he's set to miss his 12th straight game Sunday working back from his rib injury. The 23-year-old was initially diagnosed with a two-month recovery period Feb. 18, so he's certainly ahead of schedule. Boeser will be a huge boost for his team and fantasy owners should he return before the regular season concludes, as he's racked up 16 goals and 45 points through 56 games this season. Expect Boeser to return to the lineup once he's officially activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Could be done for season•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Shifted to IR•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Set to miss next two games•
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.