Boeser is suffering from a lower-body injury, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Golden nights, but the 21-year-old winger was not on the ice to begin practice Tuesday. The Canucks also added Darren Archibald from AHL Utica, suggesting Boeser has a reasonable chance of missing one or both of the games on the road trip.