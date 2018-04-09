Canucks' Brock Boeser: Being evaluated for wrist injury
Boeser (back) traveled back to Minnesota to get his wrist looked at, the team announced Monday.
Boeser was already dealing with a back issue that saw him miss the last 16 games on the year, with this latest news complicating the winger's recovery. There has been no indication the winger won't be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season, although if his wrist problem requires surgery, his availability could be in question. The Minnesota native had a breakout rookie campaign in which he tallied 29 goals, 26 helpers and 179 shots. With the departure of the Sedin twins, Boeser will likely taken on an even bigger role with the Canucks and could challenge for the 50-point mark again next year.
