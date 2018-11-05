Canucks' Brock Boeser: Bothered by groin issue
Boeser tweaked his groin in Friday's game and is "day-to-day".
Coming off a four-point performance Friday, Boeser's owners will be keeping their fingers crossed that the winger's groin injury doesn't drag on, a realistic possibility considering the nagging nature of injuries to that region of the body. Given the fact Boeser's groin is still bothering him Monday, his status for Tuesday's game in Detroit, at this point, is questionable at best.
