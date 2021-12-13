Boeser scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Boeser opened the scoring at 18:29 of the first period, and the Canucks never trailed in the contest. The 24-year-old has scored three times and added two assists in his last five games. Boeser appears to be thawing out after a cold start to the season, but he's still got a ways to go with 14 points, 67 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 26 outings.