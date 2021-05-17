Boeser scored twice on 10 shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

With the two goals Sunday, Boeser matched his 45-point output from last season. It took him 54 contests in 2020-21 compared to 57 games last year. Boeser has added 137 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating this year. He'll look to continue his strong finish to the year in the Canucks' last two games Tuesday and Wednesday -- the winger has eight points in 10 May outings.