Boeser scored twice on the power play and added two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Boeser put the Canucks up 3-1 in the first period and added another goal in the final minute of the game. His first tally stood as the game-winner. He's already up to 10 tallies this season, and six of them have come over three contests against the Oilers. The winger has 15 points, 35 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances overall.