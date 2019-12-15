Canucks' Brock Boeser: Chips in with helper
Boeser notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Boeser earned the secondary assist on a Bo Horvat goal in the third period. Boeser has generated a goal and six helpers over his last eight games. His assist Saturday got him to the 30-point mark for the year (11 goals, 19 helpers). He's picked up 13 of his points on the power play and also has 99 shots on goal.
