Boeser (concussion) will be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, per Canucks Insider.

Boeser missed five games ahead of the Olympic break while suffering from a concussion but appears to be good to go. After suffering through a 21-game goal drought, the 29-year-old winger has notched three goals in his last six outings. If Boeser goes through another slump, he could be in danger of missing the 20-goal threshold for just the second time in the last six seasons.