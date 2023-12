Boeser registered an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boeser has four goals and an assist over his last three games, following a span in which he had one helper over five contests. The 26-year-old winger is at 17 tallies, 27 points, 66 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 24 appearances this season. Boeser probably won't shoot 25.8 percent over the full campaign, but his top-six spot in a strong offense should allow him to sustain a career year.