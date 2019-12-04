Canucks' Brock Boeser: Collects power-play helper
Boeser managed a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Boeser set up Elias Pettersson for the tally at 13:58 of the first period. Boeser now has points in three of his last four games. The winger is up to 26 points (12 on the power play) and 87 shots on goal in 29 outings.
