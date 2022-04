Boeser scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Boeser tallied in the first period and set up Travis Dermott's equalizer in the third. In two games back from an upper-body injury, Boeser has already picked up five points as he looks to end the year strong. The winger has 21 tallies, 43 points, 184 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 66 appearances.