According to general manager Jim Benning, Boeser (ribs) "could be done for the year."

Boeser will be reevaluated in three weeks, but he's fully expected to miss at least two months with the rib injury he suffered Feb. 8 against the Flames, so the Canucks will need to make a moderately deep run in the playoffs in order for him to have a shot at returning this season. That's awful news for fantasy owners looking forward to their postseason matchups, as the 22-year-old winger has been highly productive this year, racking up 16 goals and 45 points while firing 166 shots on goal in 56 games. The recently acquired Tyler Toffoli will replace Boeser in the Canucks' top six down the stretch.