Head coach Bruce Boudreau is "hopeful" that Boeser (hand) can play Wednesday in Edmonton, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Boeser underwent a minor hand procedure last month and was originally expected to miss at least a handful of games. Even if he's not available for Opening Night, it sounds like the 25-year-old will be back at some point during Vancouver's five-game road trip to begin the year. Boeser tallied 23 goals and 46 points while averaging 18:36 of ice time last season.