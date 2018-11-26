Canucks' Brock Boeser: Could return to action Tuesday
Boeser (groin) was a full participant in Monday's practice and could play Tuesday versus the Kings.
Boeser has not played since Nov. 2, hampered by a groin injury. The 21-year-old has appeared in just 13 games this season but does have 11 points in those contests. Meanwhile, Vancouver has struggled without its prized youngster, posting a 2-7-2 record in the 11 games without Boeser. Before returning to game action, the young forward will need to be taken off injured reserve.
